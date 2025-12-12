St. Louis Ambush Host Milwaukee Wave Sunday

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the Milwaukee Wave Sunday, December 14 at 2:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena.

This is the first of four meetings between St. Louis and Milwaukee scheduled for the 2025-26 regular season. The Ambush and Wave clashed four times last season, splitting the series 2-2.

The Ambush come into Sunday's game at 0-2 on the young season and hungry to put their first mark in the win column. Milwaukee won their first game when they defeated the San Diego Sockers on Sunday and they visit the Kansas City Comets Friday night, so the Wave will be either 2-0 or 1-1 when they invade The Family Arena on Sunday.

In their effort to post their first win of the season, the Ambush will look to newcomer Daniel Torrealba, who has scored in both Ambush games, Duduca Carvalho, who has two goals and an assist in the first two games, and William Eskay, who has yet to score but is one of the team's most lethal offensive threats.

Following Sunday's match, the Ambush will head west to face the Empire Strykers on Friday, December 19 at 9:05 p.m. CST at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The next Ambush home game is slated for Sunday, December 21 at 3:05 p.m. CT, when the Kansas City Comets return to The Family Arena.

