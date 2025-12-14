Comets Set for Return to Utica City FC

Published on December 13, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City Comets @ Utica City FC

MASL Regular Season - Game 6

When: Sun, Dec. 14 - 2pm CT

Where: Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Broadcast: MASLtv

The Kansas City Comets will conclude a third consecutive two-game weekend on Sunday as they make a return trip to Utica City FC.

The Comets are in a similar spot to where they found themselves last weekend, needing to pick themselves up after an underwhelming performance to kick off the weekend. In last weekend's road trip, the Comets fell to Baltimore before rallying against Utica City to steal an overtime victory less than 24 hours later.

Now, the Comets are looking for a bounce-back victory after suffering a first home defeat of the season, falling to the Milwaukee Wave on Friday night. After taking a 3-1 lead in the second quarter, Milwaukee initiated a 7-1 run before eventually securing a 9-6 victory.

The Comets have been led offensively by Zach Reget, who leads the league with 10 points from six goals and four assists. Rian Marques is also a league leader with seven goals, while Stefan Mijatovic is the league's assist leader with five.

Defensively, the Comets hope to tighten up after allowing seven or more goals in three consecutive games. Kansas City has been outscored 27-16 in that period.

Utica City FC

Utica City FC will be eager to correct what went wrong in last weekend's defeat to the Comets, leading for most of the game before a Comets late-game surge ruined their home opener.

The UCFC duo of Sergio Pinal and Gordy Gurson did the most damage against the Comets last week, with both recording multi-point games. Pinal, now in his second season in the league with Utica City, finished with three points from a first-half assist before assisting once more in the fourth quarter and scoring UCFC's final goal to give them a 7-5 advantage before it was washed out.

Utica City FC started Brian Wilkin last week, earning his first start since the retirement of veteran goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin. Wilkin made 15 saves, getting the home-opener nod ahead of Xavier Snaer-Williams and Andrew Taylor.

UCFC will be without Nilton De Andrade (leg) for a second consecutive week. Sunday's hosts will have some time off before hosting the Milwaukee Wave on Dec. 28.

The Comets remain on the road next weekend when they visit St. Louis Ambush on Dec. 21. They return home to Cable Dahmer Arena on Dec. 27 against the Ambush.







