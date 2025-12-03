Comets Welcome Success on the Spectrum as Newest Partner

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO - The Kansas City Comets are proud to announce a new partnership with Success on the Spectrum, which will serve as the team's inaugural warm-up jersey sponsor for the 2025-26 season.

Success on the Spectrum is an award-winning autism therapy provider offering high-quality care and support to families across the Kansas City community. Their programs help children build essential skills, confidence, and brighter futures through individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

Operating from their Lee's Summit location, Success on the Spectrum delivers one-on-one instruction for children who are not currently learning at the same pace as their peers-teaching them how to learn, then gradually reducing or removing individualized support as they grow. The Lee's Summit center recently earned admittance into the prestigious Commodore's Club in recognition of exceptional performance and leadership.

As part of the partnership, Success on the Spectrum will also become the title sponsor of the 2025-26 Success on the Spectrum I-70 Series between the Comets and the St. Louis Ambush. The Comets claimed the series 4-1 last season and look forward to keeping the trophy in Kansas City.

Since opening in 2022, Success on the Spectrum has provided vital resources, care, and support to countless children and families. To learn more about their services, visit successonthespectrum.com.







