MASL Announces Full Schedule for 2025-26

October 16, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Major Arena Soccer League has released the entire 24-game schedule for the Kansas City Comets' 2025-26 season, which kicks off Thanksgiving weekend with a home-and-away slate against the St. Louis Ambush.

The schedule features 12 appetizing home dates at Cable Dahmer Arena between the home opener on Nov. 29 and the end of March. After the opening weekend, the Comets will hit the East Coast for matches against the Baltimore Blast and Utica City FC before returning to Silverstein Eye Centers Field on Dec. 12 to take on the Milwaukee Wave.

The Comets will host and visit each MASL team at least once this season, including classic rivalry matchups against St. Louis and Milwaukee. The first quarter of the season will be a challenge with just two home games in a six-game stretch before Christmas.

After getting a taste of the I-70 Series on the opening weekend, the iconic rivalry between the Comets and Ambush will be determined in a four-game set over three weeks in late December and into January. A rivalry will also be renewed late in the season on March 21 in the penultimate home game when Baltimore visits Cable Dahmer Arena for the first time since 2023.

The Comets will hit the midway point of the season after they complete a three-game homestand by hosting the Tacoma Stars on Jan. 16. The second half of the season will bring San Diego to Kansas City on three occasions while Utica, Baltimore, and Empire also pay visits.

The Comets have six back-to-back games, including four on consecutive days. The Comets' home schedule consists of five Saturday dates, four Fridays and three Sundays. The schedule in its entirety can be viewed below.







