2025-26 MASL Schedule Released

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to debut their 2025-26 season schedule powered by Fastbreak AI.

The schedule features a total of 96 games between Friday, November 28, 2025, and Sunday, March 29, 2026, with primarily weekend games with eight high-caliber teams all vying for the Ron Newman Cup.

The league's eight teams will once again compete in a single table format with every game having the potential for playoff implications. The playoff format will be released prior to the season kickoff.

For the first time in league history, each team will have the opportunity to play every opponent giving fans the chance to see how their team truly stacks up against the competition.

The action starts on Black Friday, just six weeks from now with the classic I-70 rivalry between the Kansas City Comets and the home side's St. Louis Ambush. The night continues with a California clash between the San Diego Sockers and the Empire Strykers.

"With the support of Fastbreak AI and the hard work of our league staff, this year's schedule is one of the most balanced in MASL history," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "Fans across the league will have the opportunity to experience every team battling it out on the road to the MASL Championship, making this season one of the most exciting yet."

Fastbreak Pro Schedule automatically balances hundreds of rules and constraints, including team preferences, blackout windows, rest periods, venue availability and broadcast requirements when building a schedule. Once a schedule is generated, league officials reviewed carefully and made manual adjustments using a drag-and-drop interface, with the platform providing real-time feedback to highlight the impact of each change and help resolve potential conflicts.

Founded by experts in mathematical optimization, machine learning and AI, Fastbreak's technology now powers more than 60 of the world's top professional sports league schedules - including the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLS. For more information, visit www.fastbreak.ai

"Technology and advanced AI have become table stakes for solving the logistical challenges of sports scheduling. We can now transform a season's calendar into a league growth engine," Fastbreak AI CEO John Stewart said. "MASL is positioning itself as an innovator, a league that understands an optimized schedule can lead to smoother operations, deeper fan engagement, stronger partnerships and unlock new revenue opportunities."

For the full schedule visit maslsoccer.com/schedule







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.