Comets Set November 29 for Home Opener

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets are excited to announce that their 2025-26 home schedule will begin on Saturday, November 29, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The opponent for the home opener, along with the complete schedule of 12 regular-season home games and 24 games in total, will be announced at a later date.

The Comets enter the new season with championship aspirations as they continue their pursuit of the Ron Newman Cup under head coach Stefan Stokic. After a quarterfinal exit last year, the team has been hard at work this offseason with eyes on returning to the Ron Newman Cup Finals for the second time in three years.

Kansas City brings back some of the league's top talent, including Phillip Ejimadu, Rian Marques, and reigning MASL Defender of the Year Chad Vandegriffe. The roster again combines star power, veteran leadership, and exciting young players ready to make an impact.

November 29 will mark the next chapter in building upon Cable Dahmer Arena's reputation as a true fortress for the Comets. Until then, the team will continue preparing to make the upcoming season of Hot Winter Nights one to remember.

Season tickets are available now at kccomets.com/seasontickets2526.







