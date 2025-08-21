Comets Re-Sign Rookie Goalkeeper Julio Coronado

The Kansas City Comets have announced the re-signing of rookie goalkeeper Julio Coronado to a one-year contract. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Coronado signed his first Major Arena Soccer League contract with the Comets last season after completing his collegiate career at Ottawa University. Following an impressive rookie season, the 22-year-old has earned the coaching staff's trust to sign an extension ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

"I'm blessed and excited to continue being a part of this organization and to continue to represent my hometown team," Coronado said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to apply everything that was learned in my first year and continue to build upon that to help the team in any way possible."

The Kansas City native graduated from Sumner Academy, where he was named 2019 All-District Goalkeeper of the Year. He will continue working alongside some of the best goalkeeper minds in the MASL.

"We're very excited to have Julio Coronado back with the Comets," Comets Head Coach Stefan Stokic said. "Julio is one of those young goalkeepers who elevates the training environment every single day with his energy, competitiveness, and willingness to learn."

Coronado made his MASL debut on March 30, stopping 75% of shots faced with nine saves in just over 32 minutes of action against the Baltimore Blast. The 6-foot-2 shotstopper was eventually forced off after sustaining an injury, but his debut displayed just how deep and talented the Comets' goalkeeper room truly is.

"His performance against Baltimore last season showed the kind of quality he already brings at this level, and at just his age, we know he has a long future ahead of him in this league," Stokic said. "We believe Julio's growth will continue to benefit both our team in the short term and the organization in the years to come."

Coronado and the Comets will continue preparations for the 2025-26 season.







