Comets Sign Standout Free Agent David Stankovic

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets have signed free agent midfielder David Stankovic to a three-year contract. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stankovic proved himself to be a highly efficient scorer in his rookie season with the Texas Outlaws during the 2024-25 campaign. The Wylie, Texas native led the Outlaws with 15 goals in 23 games, also contributing four assists.

"It is an honor to be joining the Comets this upcoming season," Stankovic said. "This club has a prestigious history, and I am excited for the opportunity to represent the badge."

The 25-year-old bagged 15 goals on just 46 shots, converting approximately 33% of his shots into goals, the highest scoring rate of any of the Outlaws' forwards. Among the highlights of Stankovic's rookie season are a hat trick on February 26 in a rivalry victory against the Dallas Sidekicks and his game-winning goal in overtime to lead Texas to a stunning road victory against the Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on February 15.

"David made a real impact as a rookie in this league, and we're thrilled to bring him to Kansas City," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He plays with maturity, toughness, and intelligence beyond his years, and we believe he's only going to keep getting better. On a personal note, it's always nice to have another Serbian around - I know he'll fit right into our culture and our locker room."

Before his time with the Outlaws, Stankovic played collegiate soccer at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he contributed nine goals and two assists in 53 games across four seasons. His addition adds youth and quality to the Comets' midfield.

"I can't wait to start working with my new teammates and coaches," Stankovic added. "It is a true privilege to be competing day in and day out at the highest level, surrounded by some of the best players and fans in the league."

The anticipation for Stankovic and the Comets will continue to build in the coming months for the 2025-26 MASL season. Fans can secure season ticket packages for all 12 home dates inside Cable Dahmer Arena now at www.kccomets.com/seasontickets2526.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 17, 2025

Comets Sign Standout Free Agent David Stankovic - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.