Comets Announce Partnership with AC Hotels Kansas City Downtown

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City, MO - The Kansas City Comets are proud to announce a new partnership with AC Hotels by Marriott Kansas City Downtown, making the stylish, modern hotel the official hotel partner of the Comets.

Located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, AC Hotels by Marriott offers an elevated stay experience for both locals and visitors, featuring sleek European-inspired design, curated amenities, and easy access to the city's vibrant attractions. As part of the partnership, the hotel will serve as the preferred lodging destination for visiting teams, traveling fans, and Comets partners.

Fans can look forward to exclusive Comets-themed hotel packages, special events, and unique game-day experiences in collaboration with AC Hotels by Marriott throughout the season.

For more information on AC Hotels Kansas City Downtown, visit www.marriott.com.







