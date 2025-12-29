Stars Ready for First Road Test of the Season

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (3-0-0) are traveling to Southern California for their first road game of the 2025-26 season, and it is going to be a big test for the MASL's only undefeated team when the take on the San Diego Sockers (1-1-1) at Frontwave Arena on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

It's been a reversal of usual fortunes to start the new season with the Stars perfect after sweeping the Blast in a pair of games followed by a win over Empire, while the Sockers are still looking for their first home win after two tries.

Historically, playing the Sockers on the road has not been kind to Tacoma, who enters the game with a 3-16-3 record against San Diego. Overall, the Stars are 6-33-4 against their So Cal foe. This game holds special interest following the off-season departure of 2X MASL MVP Nick Perera and 5X MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth to the Sockers roster.

Tacoma, off to their second best start in their MASL history, have been buoyed by the play of goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, who enters the game second in the league with a 3.33 goals-against average through 180 minutes played. The Sockers' Chris Toth leads the league at 3.29 and played just over half of the minutes of Birrueta at 92.

Offensively, both teams are still looking to find their footing with each squad averaging just 4.7 goals per game. The top goal scorer for both Tacoma and San Diego each has four goals in Tyler John and Charlie Gonzalez, respectively.

The Stars will be without team captain Alex Caceres and defender Román Torres, both of whom are away from the team on personal business. Defender Cory Keitz was moved to the team's Injured Reserve list, out for the season following surgery on a his ACL.

This game kicks off a busy week for the Sockers who will also play on Saturday, January 3 at home against Empire at 7 pm before traveling to the accesso ShoWare Center the next day to face the Stars.

The Stars return home on Sunday, January 4 at 5:05 pm when the San Diego Sockers make their first visit to the accesso ShoWare Center. Tickets are on sale at https://tacomastars.showare.com/ and fans can save 50% by using the code Stars50 at checkout.

