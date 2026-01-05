Comets Drop Shootout Decision to Ambush

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets fell for a second straight time against the St. Louis Ambush, dropping a 7-6 result on Sunday in a shootout on home turf.

After turning a multi-goal deficit in the first quarter into numerous second-half leads, the Comets left Cable Dahmer Arena full of disappointment. Despite the defeat, the Comets took the season series 4-2.

The Comets found themselves in an early hole after conceding twice inside the opening four minutes. Zach Reget cut the lead in half only for Daniel Torrealba to restore the visitors' lead, but Nacho Flores got the Comets back within with 25 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

A high-flying start to the contest became more subdued over the middle to quarter, which tilted the game in the Comets' favor. Jacob Garza's third-career goal leveled the score in the second quarter, and Rian Marques gave the Comets their first lead of the evening in the third period.

While the Comets never let St. Louis back in front, they were unable to fend off their game-tying efforts. STL tied it in the opening three minutes of the fourth, which began a five-goal fourth quarter with the Comets' go-ahead goals from Michael Lenis and Lesia Thetsane being canceled out by equalizing scores from John Gates and one final effort with the sixth-attacker from Robert Kristo with just 35 seconds left in regulation.

With the contest headed towards overtime, both teams knocked on the door with neither finding the golden goal.

The shootout went in favor of the Ambush despite Torrealba and William Eskay being denied on their first two efforts. Failed attempts for the Comets from Dominic Francis, Reget and Marques set Kristo up to score the game-winning shootout attempt, smashing the ball into the top corner.

"I'm still processing it," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "Disappointed. There's a worry in that we've now lost two close games in a row. Playing the same team four times in a row in itself is difficult, but our performance today wasn't good enough."

The Comets take a point from the home defeat, remaining at the top of the league with a record of 6-2-2 and 18 points. The Ambush took two points from their shootout victory, now sitting at 4-3-1 this season on 10 points in fifth place.

The Comets continue their homestand next weekend, when they play host to the Milwaukee Wave. Tickets for next Sunday's rivalry matchup are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST STL Williamson (Kristo) 2:14; STL Falsone (Gates) 2:14; KC Reget (Ramirez) 4:23; STL Torrealba (Almeida) 6:11; KC Flores (Marques) 14:35. STL Chakounte (bc - kicking) 12:28; STL Nascimento (yc - dissent) 12:28.

2ND KC Garza (Pino) 5:43. None.

3RD KC Marques (Pino) 4:26. None.

4TH STL Briggs (Almeida) 2:56; KC Lenis (Marques) 4:20; STL Gates (O'Keefe) 5:08; KC Thetsane (Marques) 5:47; STL Kristo (Martinez) 14:25. None.

OT None. None.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SHOOTOUT COMETS ST. LOUIS

ROUND 1 KC Francis saved by STL Nascimento STL Torrealba saved by KC Ejimadu

ROUND 2 KC Reget missed STL Eskay missed

ROUND 3 KC Marques saved by STL Nascimento STL Kristo scored

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS ST. LOUIS

SHOTS 45 40

BLOCKS 20 17

FOULS 19 14

PENALTY MINUTES 0 7

POWER PLAY 0/1 0/0

Attendance - 3,450







