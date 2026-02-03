St. Louis Ambush Honor Legend Mark Moser with Number Retirement Saturday at Family Arena

St. Charles, Missouri - The St Louis Ambush will honor a St. Louis soccer icon this Saturday, February 7, 2026 at The Family Arena. That night, the Ambush will host the Tacoma Stars at 6:05 p.m. At halftime, the franchise will honor the legendary Mark Moser when his number 15 is retired and that number, affixed to a banner, will be hoisted to the rafters of The Family Arena to join the previously-retired numbers of Daryl Doran, Jamie Swanner and Slobo Ilijevski.

Moser enjoyed a fabled career that spanned a dozen seasons from 1988 to 2001. He played for the Dayton Dynamo (AISA), Indiana Kick (AISA), and Memphis Rogues (AISA) before coming home to stay when he joined the St. Louis Storm (MISL) and then their successors, the original St. Louis Ambush (NPSL) and finally the second incarnation of the St. Louis Steamers (WISL).

In 339 regular season professional indoor soccer games, Moser tallied 684 points consisting of 512 goals and 172 assists, for an impressive 2.01 points per game average. He also shined in the postseason, appearing in 65 playoff games, where he posted 110 goals and 29 assists. (139 points, 2.14 points per game average.) His best season was 1994-95, when his 89 goals and 26 assists helped propel the Ambush to the playoffs, where he then scored 29 goals and added seven assists in 11 playoff contests. That performance helped propel the Ambush to a four-game sweep of the Harrisburg Heat and the 1995 NPSL Championship, which remains the only league championship won by a St. Louis professional soccer team. That season also earned Mark team MVP and All-League honors. During his indoor career, Mark was a five-time All-Star and a member of the 1986 US team at the Futsal World Championships in Segovia, Spain. In 2023, Mark joined an elite group when he was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

A north St. Louis County native, Mark Moser played prep soccer at Riverview Gardens High School. He played club soccer at Norco Soccer Club. His collegiate career was spent at Lewis and Clark Community College and Sangamon State University in Springfield, now known as the University of Illinois - Springfield. He was recognized as a four-time All-American during his collegiate career and helped lead Sangamon State to an NAIA National Championship in 1986.

Moser has spent the last 27 years as sales manager at KTRS radio, hosts the weekly St. Louis Soccer radio program, and has been a valued color commentator for the current Ambush franchise's webcasts.

Moser said, "I am extremely humbled and grateful to receive this honor and want to thank the Ambush and especially all the amazing teammates that helped me over the years of my career." The St. Louis teams during that era often featured rosters that were well-stocked with St. Louis players and Moser was proud to be known as one of the "St. Louis soccer guys" as they competed around the country in pursuit of success. In 2022, he told the Alton Telegraph, "There was a bond. We were St. Louis soccer."

Many of Mark's teammates from his storied career will also be on hand on Saturday to help honor him on his well-deserved honor. The first 500 fans in attendance Saturday will receive a Mark Moser poster, courtesy of KTRS Radio. During the halftime festivities, fans will also be treated to a video highlighting Mark's outstanding career.

The Ambush organization wants to pack the stands for Mark Moser and are offering a ticket special for youth soccer players and their families. Youth soccer players will receive free tickets for Saturday's game and family members and friends will receive a special discount on additional tickets with no additional fees. This offer is good only through Friday, February 6, 2026 and is available only at this link: https://www.stlambush.com/26-02-07-youth-soccer

The current Ambush are working to earn a postseason berth and are very much in the mix for a playoff spot. The Ambush come into the weekend in fifth place in the Major Arena Soccer League standings with only four points separating the third, fourth, fifth and sixth place teams in the standings. Saturday's opponent, the Tacoma Stars, is presently in fourth place, just two points ahead of the Ambush, so Saturday's contest takes on added importance at the halfway point in the regular season for both teams.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







