Utica City FC Signs Midfielder Willie Spurr

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Utica City FC has officially signed midfielder Willie Spurr, adding a seasoned and versatile playmaker to its roster ahead of the upcoming MASL season. Spurr, a veteran of the indoor game, brings a proven track record of productivity and resilience, having appeared in 57 career MASL games with 19 goals, 24 assists, and a total of 43 points.

Spurr has spent the majority of his MASL career with the Tacoma Stars, where he played parts of three seasons and became a steady contributor on both ends of the field. He also had a stint with the Ontario Fury, where he faced adversity in the form of a major knee injury. Spurr made a full recovery and returned to the MASL with Tacoma in 2023. That season, he tallied four goals and six assists in 16 regular season games, and followed it up with two goals and one assist in just two playoff appearances-highlighting his ability to perform in high-stakes moments.

"Willie Spurr is a player that we have or had on our radar for quite some time," said General Manager Tommy Tanner. His technical ability to keep possession along with his ability to beat players off the dribble is the profile of player we are looking for at Utica City FC. We are very excited for him to join the City and excite fans with his playmaking and goalscoring abilities."

The addition of Spurr bolsters an already competitive Utica City FC squad, as the team prepares for a pivotal season at the Adirondack Bank Center. For more information, visit uticacityfc.com or follow the team on social media.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.