MASL Adds Women's Division to 2025 Player Combine

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League in conjunction MASLW is pleased to announce the addition of a women's division at the 2025 MASL Player Combine hosted by the Certified Lions FC in Oklahoma City, OK and presented by Capelli Sport.

Players will also have the opportunity to be selected for the USA World Mini Football (WMF) National Team. This event serves as an official ID camp for the USA Women's WMF National Team. The USA Women's Team is has won back-to-back World Cup championships in 2021 and 2024.

"This event underscores the leagues' commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for players at every level, fostering growth, visibility, and international competition within the arena soccer community," said MASLW President Josh Auden.

The combine slated for Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18 will give players the chance to be scouted by coaches from across the MASL development pipeline. Coaches will be in attendance from MASLW teams in addition to MASL, MASL2 and MASL3 teams offering players the best chance to be seen, evaluated and potentially signed to an MASL team.

Top players from the Combine will also be selected to play in the Team USA v Mexico WMF game at the conclusion of the event.

The combine will be held at the brand-new OG+E Coliseum, a 7,000-seating capacity venue with all the most modern amenities. OG+E Coliseum - which opened in July 2025 - will serve as the main event hub, featuring modern playing surfaces with the state-of-the-art finishes across the 216,164-square-foot facility. The city of Oklahoma City features a welcoming atmosphere easily accessible from many adjoining states.

"I'm incredibly proud to share a milestone that has long been a dream of mine - creating more opportunities for our soccer community," said Wilson Navas, Certified Lions FC Owner. "Thanks to the continued success of our club and a strong partnership with MASL, Certified Lions is bringing the 2025 MASL Combine to Oklahoma City!"

Players selected to attend will compete in two days of vigorous testing in drills and live game-play designed to allow coaches the best chance to scout and identify a player's readiness to compete within the MASL.

Players interested in applying can do so by visiting masl.com/masl-player-combine. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated. Qualified individuals will receive an official invitation with next steps for registration.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents some of the best professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.