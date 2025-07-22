Stars Re-Sign Midfielder Cale Spence

July 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars announced they have re-signed midfielder Cale Spence for the 2025-26 season. Spence, a Seattle native, will be in his third season with Tacoma when the season kicks off. Per team and League policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Spence has seen limited action with the Stars, appearing in three games with the Stars and he picked up his first-career MASL goal in Tacoma's 5-4 win at Kansas City on March 23, 2025.

Spending time with the Tacoma Stars Reserves team in the Western Indoor Soccer League, he played in seven regular-season games and tallied nine points on five goals. Spence added a goal and an assist in two playoff games for the Reserves.

