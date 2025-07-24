Stars Sign Defensive Standout Nestor Hernandez

Nestor Hernandez with the Dallas Sidekicks

Nestor Hernandez with the Dallas Sidekicks

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have acquired defender Nestor Hernandez ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and that will give the team two of the top three MASL leaders in blocks from last season. Per team and League policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Nestor finished second in the league in blocks with 74 for the Dallas Sidekicks. He has 197 total regular-season blocks in his 11-year MASL career which has seen him play for the St. Louis Ambush, Las Vegas Legends, and Empire Strykers as well as his time in Dallas.

Nicknamed Superman due to his goal-scoring celebration, it may apply to his average of games played per season as well. Hernandez played at least 20 games in six seasons, including 24 for Dallas last season. He has 183 games under his belt to go with 15 playoff appearances.

Offensively, Hernandez has 75 goals and 49 assists, good for 124 points in his MASL tenure.

Stars head coach Adam Becker likes what he has seen from Hernandez.

Becker said, "I'm excited to be bringing in a player like Nestor Hernandez. He's a proven winner in the MASL, a fierce competitor, and someone I've respected for a long time. Having coached against him, I know the kind of impact he can have, and I'm thrilled to now have him on our side in Tacoma."

As for Hernandez, he has big plans with the Stars.

"I'm very excited and grateful to be joining the Stars. I learned a lot last season and I am looking forward to bringing that to the Stars. I always play hard and to win and enjoyed when we went to Tacoma. The Stars are a storied franchise and the fans are great. It will be nice playing for a stable team, and I want to bring my skills to help make the playoffs and ultimately, win a Championship," Hernandez said.

