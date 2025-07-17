Thank You, Nick Perera

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars today announced that after seven and a half seasons with the club, two-time MASL MVP and the league's all-time assist leader, Nick Perera will be leaving the team via free agency. Originally from San Diego, CA, Perera and his family are moving back to their home city.

Perera's time with the Stars had him filling roles as the team's leading scorer, head coach, as well as General Manager. He won both of his MASL MVP awards with the Stars and averaged 2.6 points-per-game in 143 regular-season games with Tacoma. His 367 points included 179 goals and 188 assists.

The MVP seasons came in 2018-19 following an 80-point performance in 24 games, and 70 points in 23 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Regardless of Perera's next team in the MASL, his time and impact with the Tacoma Stars is well established.

Stars owner Lane Smith said, "Since Nick joined us eight seasons ago, he has been the backbone of the team on and off the field and a huge part of the team. His friendship and leadership can't be measured. His representation of the Stars at TST, the championships won at the beach tournaments and time spent there are treasured memories. For the Stars MASL team, he's had the roles of leading scorer, General Manager, and coach. We both knew someday this day would come and family circumstances make this the right time. The Stars are all about family and Lynn and I wish him the best as we know his wonderful family well. Nick is a true professional and his impact on soccer in the Northwest doesn't stop with the Stars alone. He has been the Executive Director of Washington Youth Soccer, the General Manager of the OL Reign, and Technical Director for Valor Soccer. His footprint on youth soccer, women's soccer, and the Stars is tremendous. I'm sure he has great things ahead of him and saying we wish him the best doesn't seem enough. Thank you, Nick."

Commenting on his time with the Stars, Nick said "From day one with the Tacoma Stars organization, I was made to feel like family; Lane & Lynn, the players, staff and Stars fans have been caring, warm, supportive and genuine.

These years have been formative and fiercely special, and I will carry the memories with me forever: the joys, the disappointments, the laughs, the lessons.

Thank you, Lane for believing in me and trusting me to lead your club, thank you to every player I was blessed to play alongside, thank you to the staff members who bleed for this club, and thank you to every fan who ever supported the Stars.

Tacoma Stars & Washington, you have a forever fan, NP10,"

As do you Nick Perera, thank you!

