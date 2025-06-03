Stars Well Represented at 2025 TST

June 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







CARY, NC - We are hours away from the kick-off of the TST 7v7 winner-take-all soccer tournament which will feature 64 teams playing 134 matches and the Tacoma Stars will be well represented once again. The winning team will depart with the $1 Million prize.

The Stars will have a total of 11 players, two coaches, and team owners Lane and Lynn Smith in North Carolina for the TST participating on four different teams. The majority will be competing with Sneaky Fox 97, a team sponsored by Lane Smith who also serves as the assistant General Manager of the squad. Lynn Smith coordinated the flights and hotels for the team which is comprised of players from all over the country.

Stars assistant coach Evan McNeley will fill the same role for Sneaky Fox 97 and the team will feature nine Tacoma Stars players, including both goalkeepers in 4-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth and Luis Birrueta who has won several WISL Championships with the Tacoma Stars Reserves.

MASL veterans, such as 2-time League MVP Nick Perera, Alex Caceres, Fellipe Souza, Jamael Cox, Mike Ramos, and Tyler John will be joined by University of Washington standout and a rookie on the Stars team last season, Khai Brisco.

Sneaky Fox 97 will begin their pool round robin play with matches tomorrow at 10:30 am and 6:45 pm PDT and conclude at 12:15 on Thursday. Competing in Group H, the top two teams from all 12 groups will advance to single-elimination bracket play.

Also in the tournament from the Stars roster are Alessandro Canale suiting up for the Drunken Monkeys in Group J and Yahir Romero with Villareal CF in Group G.

Matt Braem, a player for the Stars will be an assistant coach with Pasha Luxury FC in Group I.

All pool play games will be broadcast on YouTube, ESPNU, and ESPN+, with the links available at www.tst7v7.com/mens-bracket.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2025

Stars Well Represented at 2025 TST - Tacoma Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.