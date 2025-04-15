Chris Toth Named MASL Goalkeeper of the Year

April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - Tacoma Stars goalkeeper Chris Toth was named the 2024-25 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year today. It is Toth's fifth time being named as the league's top goalkeeper by voters. He was named a finalist last week along with Kansas City's Phillip Ejimadu and Chihuahua's Diego Reynoso.

Toth, who won the award despite the Stars missing the playoffs thanks to his performance with arguably the toughest schedule in the MASL, playing almost half of his games against the two teams in the Finals.

The all-time saves leader in the MASL, Toth led the league with his save percentage of .752 and was second in saves with 279 stops. He appeared in 19 games for Tacoma this season.

Nick Perera, the Tacoma Stars' General Manager and Toth's teammate on the field says this award, like his previous four, was well deserved when he said, "Chris continues to cement his place as the best goalkeeper in the country. His performances are stellar, but what's more impressive is the work he puts in every day to be the absolute best. Nobody works harder than him and he deserves every accolade he's won, and more."

