2024-25 Regular Season Awards Announced

April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The MASL announced their 2024-25 Regular Season Awards last night on MASL Monday, broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Winners were chosen via a league-wide vote of coaches, media, front office personnel and team owners.

MVP

Jorge Rios - Chihuahua Savage

Defender of the Year

Chad Vandegriffe - Kansas City Comets

Goalkeeper of the Year

Chris Toth - Tacoma Stars

Newcomer of the Year

Chad Poarch - Baltimore Blast

Coach of the Year

Onua Obasi - Empire Strykers

The league also announced its MASL First Team and Elite Six along with the Second Team selections.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.