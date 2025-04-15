2024-25 Regular Season Awards Announced
April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The MASL announced their 2024-25 Regular Season Awards last night on MASL Monday, broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Winners were chosen via a league-wide vote of coaches, media, front office personnel and team owners.
MVP
Jorge Rios - Chihuahua Savage
Defender of the Year
Chad Vandegriffe - Kansas City Comets
Goalkeeper of the Year
Chris Toth - Tacoma Stars
Newcomer of the Year
Chad Poarch - Baltimore Blast
Coach of the Year
Onua Obasi - Empire Strykers
The league also announced its MASL First Team and Elite Six along with the Second Team selections.
