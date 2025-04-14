Nick Perera Named Stars USL League Two Head Coach

April 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars are set to kick off their 2025 USL League Two season on Sunday, May 11 and have named Nick Perera as the Head Coach of this season's squad to start the campaign.

Perera took the helm of the team midway through the 2024 season and guided the Stars to a 4-1-0 record over the final five games of the season, finishing third in the competitive Northwest division of the league.

Joining Perera's coaching staff this season will be Stars veterans Alex Caceres and Adam Becker, both of whom have been with the organization for several years.

Single-game and the special 253 Tickets are on sale now for the USL Two season. Perera and his staff are ready to go.

"The USL (League) Two season is upon us and the Stars will be back on the field starting May 11 at Bellarmine Stadium. It's and honor to represent this fantastic organization and to continue creating lasting memories in our community with our fans," Perera said.

Kick-off is set for 2 pm against Snohomish United on May 11 and tickets are available at www.tacomastars.com/stars-usl-league-two.

