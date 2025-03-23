Stars Sweep KC in Weekend Series, Win 5-4 on Sunday

March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - "Must win" may be overused at times in sports, but that's exactly how to describe the remainder of the Tacoma Stars (10-10-3) schedule. They went to Cable Dahmer Arena on the back end of a weekend home-and-home series with the Kansas City Comets (14-6-2) and came away with a 5-4 win in front of 4,021 fans.

Tacoma jumped on the Comets early in the first quarter when Willie Spurr connected with Tyler John who sent a rocket into the upper 90 past Kansas City goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu to open scoring in the game. Tacoma led the Comets 1-0 less than two minutes into the contest.

Just 26 seconds later, Mike Ramos converted on a Nick Perera assist to double Tacoma's lead to 2-0 with 12:36 to go in the opening frame. For Ramos, it was his 16th goal of the season to go with Perera's 19th assist.

The third goal of the 1st quarter was started by an incredible outlet pass from Stars goalkeeper Chris Toth. He connected with Perera, who picked up his 17th goal of the season and Tacoma led 3-0 with 5:11 to go in the quarter.

Stefan Mijatovic got the Comets on the board with the only goal scored in the second quarter and the teams went to the break with the Stars leading 3-1.

Cale Spence opened the scoring in the second half with his first career MASL goal. Spurr was credited with his second assist of the game and the Stars led 4-1 with 7:50 to play in the 3rd quarter.

The teams swapped goals through the rest of the quarter with Ramone Palmer and Nathan Durdle scoring for the Comets. Alex Caceres scored on Perera's second assist of the game and the Stars held a 5-3 lead going into the final 15 of regulation.

Chad Vandegriffe scored the only goal of the 4th quarter with 5:05 left to play. His goal cut Tacoma's lead to 5-4.

The Stars withstood the Comets' sixth-attacker offense over the final minutes to hold on for the win.

Toth stopped 20 shots on his way to the win and was named the game's Second Star. Perera was the First Star with his three-point night.

The Stars will close out their 2024-25 season next Sunday, March 30 at Frontwave Arena vs the San Diego Sockers at 6:05 pm PDT. That game will be televised on the CBS Golazo Network.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC John (Spurr) 1:57; TAC Ramos (Perera) 2:24; TAC Perera (Toth) 9:49. Penalties - None.

2nd - KC Mijatovic 2:19. Penalties - None.

3rd - TAC Spence (Spurr) 7:10; KC Palmer (Flores) 12:15; TAC Caceres (Perera) 12:45; KC Durdle (Flores) 13:09. Penalties - None.

4th - KC Vandegriffe (Mijatovic) 9:55. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Stars 0/0, Kansas City 0/0

Shots - Stars 21, Kansas City 48

Fouls - Stars 13, Kansas City 13

Penalty Minutes - Stars 0, Kansas City 0

Attendance - 4,021

Save with the Early-Bird Special! A $50 deposit will lock in your 2025-26 season tickets at this season's prices. Go to www.tacomastars.showare.com today to secure your seats!

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

Stay up to date with the Stars by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.