Stars Open Weekend Double Header vs Kc with 4-3 Win

March 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







KENT, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (9-10-3) needed a win in the opener of their home-and-home series with the Kansas City Comets (14-5-2) and after video review the walked away with a 4-3 victory at the accesso ShoWare Center. The win keeps the Stars playoff hopes alive as they battle for the eighth and final 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoff spot with the St. Louis Ambush. The Ambush are five points behind the Stars with two games in hand over Tacoma.

In this contest, the Stars and Comets swapped pairs of goals in the first two quarters. Tyler John and Adrian Correa each scored for the Stars in the first quarter before Joe Wainwright and Ramone Palmer scored for Kansas City to send the teams to halftime even at 2-2.

Nick Perera put Tacoma back up by one just 36 seconds into the second half on the first of two assists for Alex Caceres.

Trailing by one at the beginning of the 4th quarter, it took only 17 seconds of play for Wainwright to bring the game back level for the Comets on his second goal of the game.

With time running out in regulation, Caceres connected with Correa to give the Stars a 4-3 lead with 1:58 left to play.

The Comets pulled goalkeeper Nicolau Neto in favor of their sixth attacker and appeared to tie the game on a Zach Reget goal with 0.9 seconds left. The officials went to video review and overturned the call, citing a hand ball by Reget.

Stars goalkeeper Chris Toth stopped 15 shots on the way to the win for Tacoma.

The same teams will play tomorrow at Cable Dahmer Arena at 2:05 pm PDT in another must-win game for the Stars.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.