St. Louis Ambushes Outlaws in Mesquite

March 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambushes battle the Texas Outlaws

Mesquite, Texas - In the first leg of their two-game Texas road trip, the St. Louis Ambush scored an 11-5 triumph over the Texas Outlaws Saturday night at the Mesquite Arena. The win improves the Ambush to 9-11-1 on the season, while Texas drops to 4-17-0.

Following a scoreless first quarter, St. Louis got on the board in the fifth minute of the second quarter when Riley Urie sent a pass to the corner where Duduca Carvalho got a foot on it and sent it into the net. St. Louis then scored two goals less than a minute apart, each on well-executed give-and-go plays. The first was Will Eskay to Riley Urie, back to Eskay, who scored. The second was Carvalho to Lucas Almeida, back to Carvalho, who promptly posted his second goal of the contest to make it 3-0. In the seventh minute, rookie Louie Perez gave the Ambush another point (4-0) with his unassisted tally. In the tenth minute, Dylan Hundelt went down after battling a Texas player for control of the ball, but the ball rolled free and a charging Colin O'Keefe got off a shot on the run, giving the Ambush a 5-0 lead. In the final minute of the second frame, Daniel Torrealba scored for Texas to give the Outlaws their first of the duel. The Ambush weren't finished yet though as Eskay nailed his second goal of the match to give St. Louis a 6-1 lead at halftime.

The Outlaws made some noise early in the second half when Steven Chavez scored in the first minute to shave St. Louis' lead to four (6-2). The Ambush were awarded a penalty kick when Outlaws goalkeeper Alexis Hernandez was called for a handball outside the box. With Hernandez in the penalty box, Jesus Rivera came in cold to face Ambush forward James Thomas, who beat Rivera to make it a 7-2 game. Eight seconds later, Perez scored his second of the evening to increase the Ambush lead to 8-2. Raphael Araujo made it 9-2 in the ninth minute when he took a pass from Robert Williamson and got off a long shot on target. The Outlaws answered 12 seconds later on when Tyler Bagley scored to make it 9-3.

St. Louis replaced Nascimento in goal in the fourth quarter with Jose Ogaz. In the fourth minute of the fourth quarter, Thomas found the back of the net for his second goal of the skirmish, giving the Ambush double digits (10-3). In the ninth minute, Jowayne Laidley scored for Texas, but Williamson answered seven seconds later for St. Louis for an 11-4 score. Chavez scored his second of the match in the final minute for an 11-5 final and a winner for the Ambush.

Next, the Ambush travel 30 miles north to square off with the Dallas Sidekicks Tuesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. CDT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The next Ambush home game is their regular season home finale when they host the Milwaukee Wave on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena. They wrap up the regular season with a visit to the same Wave on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. CDT at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The two goals by James Thomas were his 100th and 101st regular-season MASL goals.

The Ambush are now two points behind the Tacoma Stars in their quest for a postseason berth.

The Ambush have three games remaining, while Tacoma has two.

This victory is the third straight for the Ambush. It marks the first time since January 2021 that they won three consecutive games.

The Ambush now have four wins in their last five games and seven in their last ten.

