Comets Set For Home Finale Against Stars

The Kansas City Comets (14-5-2) are back home for the last time this regular season on Sunday afternoon as they host the second leg of a home-and-home slate with the Tacoma Stars (9-10-3) on Silverstein Eye Centers Field.

Both teams are coming from Friday's matchup, which ended 4-3 in favor of the Stars. The Comets never led but were denied a last-second equalizer when Zach Reget's goal was chopped off for a handball after a video review.

The Comets will be without Leo Acosta (foot), Mikey Lenis (foot), Chase Peterson (lower leg) and Marcel Berry (lower leg). Midfielders Henry Ramirez (illness) and Lucas Sousa (illness) are doubtful while Nacho Flores (illness) is questionable. The trio of Chad Vandegriffe (hip), Rian Marques (thigh) and Lesia Thetsane (lower leg) are probable.

It was evident the Comets were susceptible in transition with some key players out on Friday. KC hopes to have a few more veteran players back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup on home turf.

The Comets have relied on its staunch defense to lead the way. Leading the MASL with 68 blocks this season, Chad Vandegriffe came up with some huge defensive plays in Friday's defeat, including a first-half goalline clearance. Phillip Ejimadu has also been a key component and is the only goalkeeper to rank inside the top three in three statistical categories, including goals against average (4.52), save percentage (74%) and wins (11).

The Comets still sit in third place after 21 games, but Utica City and Baltimore have the opportunity to catch them. Every point in the final three games this season moves the Comets closer to locking down the No. 3 seed in the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

Tacoma has been a thorn in Kansas City's side over recent years. They have now won three straight against the Comets, including their last two visits to KC and a shootout win in their most recent visit last season. The winner of Sunday's game will have the edge in the all-time MASL series, which is currently tied 6-6.

The Opponent

The Stars hold a 5-point advantage for the last playoff spot over the St. Louis Ambush, although STL has two games in hand.

Adrian Correa came up big for the Stars in Friday's matchup, scoring twice including the game-winner inside the final two minutes of regulation. The sixth-year Star doubled his goals tally and now has four goals and assists in 17 games this season.

The Stars are also led by veteran duo Nick Perera and Christ Toth. Perera leads the Stars with 34 points from 16 goals and 18 assists while Toth's 75% save percentage is best in the league.

The Stars will be without Matt Braem (lower), Alessandro Canale (lower) and Jamael Cox (lower). The Comets are 9-1-1 at home while the Stars are 2-6-2 on the road.

The Comets will conclude the regular season next weekend with an East Coast road swing to Utica City FC on Friday and a visit to the Baltimore Blast next Sunday. The Comets' playoff journey will begin in San Diego on April 4-6.

