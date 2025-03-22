Controversy Looms as Comets Drop to Stars

TACOMA, WA - The Kansas City Comets never led but were controversially denied a last-second equalizer as they return home empty-handed following a 4-3 road defeat in regulation against the Tacoma Stars on Friday night.

With the Comets trailing 4-3 in the final seconds, Zach Reget scored the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining. After the officials took a quick look in video review, they overturned the call on the field to deny the Comets' equalizer.

The Comets battled all night, coming back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits before the controversial decision to disallow their third comeback bid. With the Comets dealing with injury issues and illnesses, rookie midfielder Joe Wainwright stepped up to score his first two career goals in the MASL.

It was a poor opening quarter from the Comets, who managed to kill a penalty just before conceding the first goal of the game. A loose pass opened up a Tacoma shot from distance, which bounced off the board before Tyler John pounced for a one-time finish into the empty net. The Stars went 2-0 up towards the end of the opening frame when they got numbers forward for Adrian Correa to slash his shot into the top corner.

The Comets got back in the game in the second quarter when Wainwright scored his first career MASL goal, combining with Junior Kazeem before finding the far corner with 6:02 left in the half. Several minutes later, Guerrero Pino found Ramone alone inside the arc as the veteran skillfully turned and had a simple finish for the equalizer.

Tacoma went back in front just 36 seconds into the third period. The Comets left two-time MASL MVP Nick Perera alone in Tacoma's attacking half as he punished the visitors with a finish across goal. It took 17 seconds into the fourth for Wainwright to bring the Comets back level, scoring the second of his career after Reget found the Englishman open on the far post, who calmly swept the ball in.

The Stars went back in front for the third time of the evening when Correa aggressively ran at the Comets' defense and found the left corner with 1:58 left. It appeared the Stars took a 5-3 lead in the final seconds, but John's empty-net effort was ruled off for a three-line violation.

The controversy happened on the ensuing restart with 4.5 seconds left. Danny Malhue and Christian Anderaos had attempts blocked before the ball popped up near Reget's arm as he scored with his left foot with 0.9 seconds left on the clock.

After a quick referee-initiated review, the goal was disallowed and Tacoma was given possession. The officials determined it was a handball, although no angle was shown to have clear and convincing evidence of the ball touching Reget's arm.

The Comets dropped to 14-5-2 on the season but remain in third place, with Utica and Baltimore trying to catch Kansas City.

The Comets return home for the last time this regular season for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Stars. Get your tickets for Sunday's Military Appreciation game at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST TAC John (Hanson) 8:03; TAC Correa (Souza) 12:14 KC Vandegriffe (yc/bc - major penalty/tripping) 5:56; TAC Rivers (bc - tripping) 12:52

2ND KC Wainwright (Kazeem) 8:58; KC Palmer (Pino) 11:37 None

3RD TAC Perera (Caceres) 0:36 KC Pereira (bc - contact above shoulder/elbow) 9:26

4TH KC Wainwright (Reget) 0:17; TAC Correa (Caceres) 13:02 KC Anderaos (bc - holding) 6:31; TAC Ramos (bc - holding) 7:03; KC Hollimon (yc - dissent) 14:59; KC Stokic (yc - dissent) 14:59

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS STARS

SHOTS 23 24

BLOCKS 9 5

FOULS 19 14

PENALTY MINUTES 16 4

POWER PLAY 0/2 0/3

Attendance - 1,711

