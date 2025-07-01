St. Louis Ambush Sign Defender Andres Chalbaud

July 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed free agent forward Andres Chalbaud, the team announced today.

Chalbaud is a native of Valencia, Venezuela. The 2025-26 season will be his first in the Major Arena Soccer League and with the Ambush.

Chalbaud spent the last five years playing with the Michigan Stars FC in the National Independent Soccer League (NISA). His team won the league championship in 2022 and made it to the championship game in 2023, when he posted the most assists in the league.

Andres played for the Ambush 2 (MASL) last season and currently plays with the FC Ambush outdoor squad (USL2). Prior to turning pro, Chalbaud played collegiate soccer at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois (2013-15) and at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri (2015-17). His high school years were spent with Chicago Fire Academy U-18 in the league now known as MLS NEXT. He also previously spent time with AFC Ann Arbor (NPSL). Andres started playing soccer at age five.

Ambush General Manager Donnie Alberty said, "Chalbaud has demonstrated great speed, strength, a tremendous work ethic, along with discipline and commitment. We believe those attributes will make him an important contributor to our future success."

Chalbaud said, "Joining the St Louis Ambush is the result of hard work, belief, and sacrifice. I'm proud to wear this jersey and represent a club with passion and tradition. This opportunity means a lot to me, and I'm stepping into this next chapter with gratitude, pride, and the drive to make a real impact. I'm ready to give it my all for the crest, the fans, and my teammates."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season this fall with all home games at The Family Arena in St. Charles. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







