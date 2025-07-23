Stars Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff

July 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars announced their 2025-26 coaching staff for the coming MASL season. Continuing as head coach will be long-time Stars coach Adam Becker and joining him will be former Stars player and Reserves coach Steve Mohn. Both men have been Stars members for years and are names Stars fans will recognize.

Becker has been behind the Stars MASL bench as well as coaching the Reserves WISL team to six league championships and a National Title. He will shift his focus solely to the MASL squad along with his Reserves co-coach Mohn.

In addition to being an NWAC Hall of Fame player, Mohn has guided the Highline Thunderbirds to several league titles. Mohn is currently the head coach for men's soccer at the University of Puget Sound.

Mohn is looking forward to the coming season with the MASL squad. He said, "I'm thrilled to be returning to the pro side of the Stars organization. This club has a fantastic history, and I want to express my sincere thanks to Lane Smith for this incredible opportunity. I have high expectations and am eager to contribute to the club's continued growth and take on the challenges ahead."

Stars owner Lane Smith said, "Both Adam and Steve have been with us for years and their dedication to the team is incredible. Their work has already begun for the upcoming season and fans should look for great things on and off the field in 2025-26."

Becker is ready to go.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to continue as the head coach of the Tacoma Stars. This organization has a rich history, passionate fans, and a commitment to competing at the highest level. I'm especially excited to continue building around our local emerging talent and help elevate the next generation of Tacoma Stars players," said Becker.

Fans can catch Becker on the first episode of the Stars Sideline podcast this Monday at 6 pm on the Stars' Facebook and X pages.

Save with the Early-Bird Special! A $50 deposit will lock in your 2025-26 season tickets at this season's prices. Go to www.tacomastars.showare.com today to secure your seats!

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

Stay up to date with the Stars by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2025

Stars Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff - Tacoma Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.