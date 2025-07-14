Chris Toth Returns to So Cal as a Free Agent

Goalkeeper Chris Toth with the Tacoma Stars

TACOMA, WA. - When the Tacoma Stars 2025-26 season kicks off in December there will be a changing of the guard in goal at the accesso ShoWare Center. The team has announced that five-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Chris Toth will be leaving the team via free agency. Toth is from San Diego and will be returning as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Toth first joined the Stars during the Covid-shortened 2021 season before returning to the Empire Strykers for two seasons. He returned to the Stars for the 2023-24 campaign when he won his fourth MASL Goalkeeper of the Year award after posting a 15-3-1 record and .713 percent save percentage.

Despite the Stars missing the playoffs last season, his save percentage of .752 and performance on the field were enough to win his fifth Goalkeeper of the Year trophy as voted on by players and staff around the MASL.

His departure will certainly leave big shoes to fill.

When discussing Toth's time with the Stars, team owner Lane Smith said, "First, I would like to extend best wishes to Chris and Kayla, expecting their first child. Chris has been a tremendous member of the Stars family both on and off the field. His friendship, leadership, work ethic, and how he prepared for games set a standard in his two years with the team. Lynn and I will always remember the times we spent with Chris representing Stars with a beach soccer championship and his two years playing with the Stars/Sneaky Fox collaboration at TST. We have had some really great times, both on and off the pitch and continue to look forward to more great times. His connection with the fans before and after games has made memories that will last a lifetime in Tacoma, and we wish Chris and his family the very best in the future. Thank you, Chris."

On his time with Tacoma, Toth stated, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Lane and Lynn Smith for giving me the opportunity to join the Stars organization two years ago. From day one, Lane's leadership and generosity made me feel truly at home. His support went beyond expectations and for that, I'll always hold immense respect and appreciation for him.

Playing for such a storied franchise has been an honor. I look back on my two seasons with the Stars with nothing but pride and joy. Every moment on the field, with exceptional teammates and inspiring coaches, was a privilege.

To the entire Stars family, coaches, teammates, trainers, doctors, staff, and passionate fans, thank you for welcoming me, supporting me, and treating me like one of your own. Tacoma, you will always have a special place in my heart."

We wish you continued success and the best in every way, Chris. Thank you!

