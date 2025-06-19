Stars Re-Sign Defender Khai Brisco

June 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars kicked off their off-season free agent signings today with the announcement of defender Khai Brisco agreeing to a two-year contract with the team. This is the first signing in what will be a very busy off-season for the Stars front office.

Brisco, a native of Renton and standout collegiate player at the University of Washington, appeared in 17 games last season in his rookie campaign. He made an immediate impact on defense and his after-goal backflips made highlight reels.

In his 17 games, Brisco tallied seven points on three goals and four assists while blocking 14 shots for the Stars. He scored goals in back-to-back games against the Empire Strykers on March 1 and 7, 2025.

Brisco is looking forward to the 2025-26 MASL season.

"(I am) Beyond grateful to come back and flip into shape this year. Go Stars," Brisco said.

The MASL season typically gets underway in late November with the schedule being released in early October. $50 season ticket deposits are now being accepted for the Tacoma Stars season.

Save with the Early-Bird Special! A $50 deposit will lock in your 2025-26 season tickets at this season's prices. Go to www.tacomastars.showare.com today to secure your seats!

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

Stay up to date with the Stars by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.