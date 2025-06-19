St. Louis Ambush Sign Forward Keaton Woods

June 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed free agent forward Keaton Woods to a two-year deal, the team announced today.

Woods comes to the Ambush with three seasons of experience in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He previously played with Utica City FC from 2022 to 2025. In those three seasons, he appeared in 47 games, tallying 23 goals and 15 assists.

Woods is a native of Chicago, Illinois and also spent part of his youth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He played prep soccer at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids where he earned all-state, all-American and player of the year honors. Prior to high school, Keaton enjoyed organized youth soccer at several clubs.

During high school and before turning pro, Woods played with the Des Moines Menace (USL2) on the team that won the USL2 title that season. He also spent time with Real Monarchs (MLS Next Pro) and Real Salt Lake (MLS).

Woods said, "I am super excited to be a part of this next chapter of the St. Louis Ambush. I am ready to help take this team to the next level of the MASL. St. Louis fans deserve to have a team they can consistently count on to be at the top of the league and I will work hard everyday to do my part to provide them with that."

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Keaton has shown talent in his first three years in the league and we believe he can develop into an even bigger contributor in the seasons ahead."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season this fall with all home games at The Family Arena in St. Charles. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







