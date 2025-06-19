MASL Announces Tozer Contract Extension

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the two-year contract extension of Commissioner Keith Tozer.

Tozer's tenure began four years ago when he brought new leadership and oversight to the league following the guidance of former commissioner Josh Schaub.

Tozer's storied career in indoor soccer has seen him successfully transition from player to coach and now commissioner, garnering the respect of team owners, fans and players across the soccer community.

Working closely with the MASL Board of Directors and the Office of the Commissioner, the league is well positioned to expand and continue to grow its footprint across North America and globally.

"The past four years as commissioner have flown by, and I truly believe we've made tremendous progress-both on the field and on the business side," said Tozer.

"The creation of our four distinct brands-MASL, MASL2, MASL3, and MASL Women-has laid a strong foundation for the future of professional indoor soccer.

"With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, our growing success at the TST, increased exposure through CBS Sports Golazo Network, exciting upcoming league expansion, and the addition of new sponsors, the future of the MASL has never looked brighter.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, and I'm honored to be able to move ahead as commissioner for the next two years with a clear vision and strong momentum."

Fans can look forward to the official open of the MASL Team Store by Capelli very soon as plans continue to ramp up for the 2025-26 season.







