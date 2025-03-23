San Diego Sockers Match Preview at Empire

March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (18-4-0, 5, 2nd) seek a season series sweep of the rival Empire Strykers (11-10-1, 33, 7th) on Sunday, March 23, at 4:05pm at Toyota Arena in the second match of the weekend home-and-home series. San Diego looks to stay in the hunt for the top MASL playoff seed against an Empire squad fighting for a postseason spot. Forward Tavoy Morgan (26-7=33) returns after serving a red-card suspension. Midfielder Gabriel Costa is out with a lower-body injury. Xavier Snaer-Williams (7-1-0, 4.59 GAA) is expected to start in goal, while Boris Pardo continues his recovery from a lower-body injury. Due to the MASL's GK injury clause, San Diego signed veteran goalkeeper Danny Waltman on Friday. The Strykers, anchored by Robert Palmer's team-leading 44 blocks and powered by an in-form Justin Stinson (26-9=35) netting seven goals in his last three appearances, aim to hand San Diego a blow to earning the top seed.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Luis Ortega: A dynamic defensive asset for the Sockers marked his return from injury with a brace against Chihuahua and added a goal on Saturday night

Kraig Chiles: San Diego's veteran captain, second in team scoring (19-7&), will again be tasked to stabilize the offense and help convert free-kick and power-play chances. He reached the 500 career goal milestone on March 9 in Kansas City and is two away from reaching 300 career MASL goals.

Charlie Gonzalez: The Sockers' midfield playmaker (11-19=30) returned to the lineup Saturday and had a five-point performance. He reached the 100-point milestone with an assist in the fourth. He leads the league lead with 20 assists (Puentes, Lovegrove, and Marques - 19).

Empire:

Marco Fabian: One of the league's most prolific midfielders (24-16@) leads his team in both goals and points.

Brian Orozco: An attack-minded goalkeeper with strong shot-stopping ability, posting a 4.78 GAA.

Mounir Alami: A well-rounded forward who continues to deliver consistent performances (15-9=24).

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Don't Have A Letdown: WAfter an exciting come-from-behind win on Saturday before a record crowd at Frontwave, the team cannot afford to have a letdown and maybe lose the chance at the top seed

Defensive Discipline: The Sockers must stay compact defensively to contain Empire's attack. Limiting dangerous playmakers like Justin Stinson and Marco Fabian will be key.

Punish Empire's Style Of Play: San Diego must force mistakes and convert chances when Empire's GK's come out of the goal to play in the field in their attack mode. The Sockers did that twice in Saturday's win.

Empire:

High Press: The Empire Strykers will use a high press to disrupt passing lanes and force turnovers, with quick rotations to keep their intensity relentless.

Star Players: The Strykers will look to build their attack around key playmakers, ensuring they get the ball in dangerous areas. Off-the-ball runs and decoy movements aim to create space to break down San Diego's defense.

Six Attackers?: Empire uses fluid attacking movements, with midfielders and forwards constantly swapping roles. The Strykers' defenders and goalkeeper will push into the midfield to overload key areas and spark attacking opportunities.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 18 of their last 21 games and are undefeated at home.

Empire: The Strykers have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

