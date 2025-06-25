Empire Signs Ramalho, Graterol, Suddeth

June 25, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today confirmed the signings of midfielders Lucas Ramalho and Dayerson Graterol as well as of defender Ben Suddeth ahead of the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. The trio of players, whose addition was initially announced via the Strykers' social media accounts, brings a mix of technical skill, international experience and defensive intensity to the squad. Each of the new team members has been signed through the 2027-28 campaign.

Lucas Ramalho, 24, is a midfielder who was born and raised in Recife, Brazil, where he played his youth soccer with local clubs Sport Recife and Náutico. In 2021, he moved stateside to join MLS Next Pro's North Texas SC and later USL League Two side Texas United FC. Ramalho has spent the past three seasons with the Mesquite/Texas Outlaws, helping the MASL outfit to the playoffs in his first two campaigns before setting personal regular season bests in 2024-25 for appearances, goals, assists, points and points per game. The Brazilian amassed a total of 10 goals and 9 assists in 51 games with the Outlaws.

"I'm very happy to be joining a great organization with top-level players," said Ramalho. "I'm grateful to (Head) Coach (Onua) Obasi and the staff, who welcomed me and have made me feel at home. My goal is to fight for a championship and learn a lot from the coach and my teammates."

Hailing from Trujillo, Venezuela, Dayerson Graterol played for professional futsal club Trujillanos FC before relocating to the U.S. at age 16. In the Dallas area, he laced up for Plano West Senior High and Mountain View College, followed by stints with USL League Two's Texas United FC and the United Premier Soccer League's (UPSL) FC Dallas Dynamo. Graterol, 22, recently helped Tenfifteen FC reach the knockout rounds of The Soccer Tournament (TST), scoring twice during the prestigious 7v7 competition. The midfielder started in all four of Tenfifteen's matches.

"It's truly a joy to be part of this club," said Graterol in Spanish. "On and off the field, it feels like a family. From the moment I knew I was going to the Empire, I felt excited. My goal is to give it my all, help the team achieve great things, and bring glory and respect to the badge."

Defender Ben Suddeth, 23, was born in South Korea and grew up in Illinois after arriving in the U.S. as a toddler. Having come up through local youth clubs Sockers FC Chicago and Eclipse Select SC, he competed for West Chicago Community High School and subsequently earned valuable indoor experience with MASL2 side Chicago Mustangs. While playing college soccer at Chicago State University, Suddeth also donned the crest of USL League Two outfit Chicago City SC. A transfer of schools later saw him represent Northern Illinois University and another USL League Two club in Riverlight FC.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to play for the Strykers and excited to get started," said Suddeth. "My goal is to help the team finish the season with a championship. On a personal level, I'm looking to keep improving and learn as much as I can."

Empire Head Coach Onua Obasi shared his thoughts on the latest roster additions.

"We're thrilled to welcome all three players to the group," said the Englishman. "Lucas is a phenomenal one-v-one player who brings real directness to our midfield. Dayerson is incredibly smooth on the ball. He makes the game look easy, and his composure will help us control matches in possession. Ben is a hard-nosed defender whose speed and aggression will give us added toughness in the back. We can't wait to see how each will elevate our squad this season."







