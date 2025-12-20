Empire Signs Midfielder Ali Somow

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced the signing of 24-year-old Ali Somow, who has agreed to terms with the club through the 2026-27 season. An outdoor winger by trade, Ali Somow is listed as a midfielder with Empire. He is the brother of Strykers forward Isaak Somow, who was signed on deadline day last season, having previously played for MASL side Utica City FC.

The club's latest addition is eligible immediately and could feature in tonight's home game against the St. Louis Ambush.

"We're excited to add Ali to the group," said Empire Head Coach Onua Obasi. "He's a young player with tons of potential. He's quick, strong one-on-one, and has a powerful left foot. Like with anyone new to this league, there will be a learning period, but Ali has a great attitude and should be a big contributor for us this season and in the future."

Born in Kenya, Ali and Isaak Somow immigrated with their family to the Utica, New York, area as children. After Ali played for Thomas R. Proctor High School, which Isaak had attended before him, he continued to follow in his brother's footsteps by remaining local and competing for Herkimer College from 2021 to 2023.

The younger of the two soccer-playing Somows then transferred 60 miles or so down the road to State University of New York at Oneonta, which he represented on the field from 2023 to 2025. During his SUNY Oneonta days, Ali Somow also started donning the crest of United Elite Krajisnik, representing the club's indoor side as well as its outdoor squad in both the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and National Independent Soccer League (NISA) Nation, followed by a stint with the UPSL's Torabora FC.

At both Krajisnik and Torabora, Ali played alongside his brother Isaak.

"Joining the Strykers means a lot to me," said Ali Somow. "It's a chance to show what I can really do at the pro level. I'm excited for the atmosphere, the fans, and the speed of the game. My goal this season is to work hard, stay consistent, and help the team win."

