Stars Host Empire Strykers Saturday

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars defender Nestor Hernandez

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (2-0-0) are set to face the Empire Strykers (1-1-0) for the first of five 2025-26 season meetings this Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 6:05 pm with the doors opening at 5 pm.

Tacoma is coming off of a two-game opening weekend sweep of the Baltimore Blast while Empire has split a pair of games with the San Diego Sockers. The Strykers will have the added challenge of playing at home tonight against the St. Louis Ambush before traveling to face the Stars tomorrow.

All eyes were on the Stars last weekend to see how the team would react to the loss of 2X MASL MVP Nick Perera, and 5X MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth. Facing a Baltimore Blast team that had just topped the Kansas City Comets 11-3 the previous week, Tacoma got off to a great start with GK Luis Birrueta receiving Week 3 Goalkeeper of the Week honors.

The Stars are paced offensively by Tyler John, who netted a hat-trick in Sunday's win and Mike Ramos, who picked up a pair of goal in the 3-2 win on Saturday. Both players, along with Jamael Cox, have started the season with three points each.

For Empire, it's Mounir Alami (3G-0A), Marco Fabián (2G-0A), and Anthony Powell (1G-1A) who have started the campaign strong.

One of the keys for Tacoma will be in how they can contain Empire's free-roaming goalkeepers in Brian Orozco and Brandon Gomez. Each of them has the capability to advance beyond midfield at any time. It's a strategy that has been widely successful for the Strykers as teams look to counterattack their empty net.

The Stars are back in action on Saturday, December 20 at 6:05 pm when the Empire Strykers make their first visit to the accesso ShoWare Center. It's Ugly Holiday Sweater night so come dressed in your festive best.

