Harrisburg Heat Bolsters Defense with Signing of Veteran MASL Defender Felipe

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat is pleased to announce the signing of Felipe, an elite defender with extensive Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) experience. Felipe brings a proven track record of excellence, high-level skills, and championship-caliber mentality to the Heat's defensive corps.

"I'm excited to join the Harrisburg Heat and meet the fans," said Felipe. "I can't wait to compete and try to win the MASL2 championship once again."

Head Coach Hugo praised the acquisition: "Felipe has a lot of experience in the game and is an excellent defender. I'm very happy that we were able to sign him."

