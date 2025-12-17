Harrisburg Heat Signs Maryland Native Gustavo Gomes

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat is pleased to announce the signing of Gustavo Gomes, a dynamic young talent from Maryland. Gomes brings impressive credentials to the Heat, having competed for Corinthians in The Soccer Tournament (TST) and earning a roster spot on the USA World Cup team for Kings League, set to take place in Brazil this January.

At Kings League World Cup, Gomes will join forces with USA team leader and captain Weston McKennie, adding to his growing experience on prominent international stages.

"I am very happy and motivated by this opportunity," said Gomes. "I hope to play well, have fun, and help my teammates on the field. I can't wait for this new challenge."

Head Coach Hugo expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "This is a great signing. Gustavo is an incredible player, and the fans will love watching him play."

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.







