Strykers Ink Key Trio to New Multi-Year Deals

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced the re-signing of three key players ahead of the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season, as the club has locked in midfielders Justin Stinson and Antonio De La Torre through 2027-28 and netminder Brian Orozco through 2028-29. With Empire coming off its first playoff participation since 2021, the moves underscore the front office's commitment to maintaining a core of contributors and building a squad capable of competing for a championship.

A 2025 MASL All-Star, Justin Stinson is coming off the most prolific campaign of his indoor career. The explosive midfielder finished second in the Golden Boot Race (32 goals), tied for fifth in total points (43), and tied for sixth in power play goals (3). He also ranked second on the Strykers in points per game (1.8 in 24). Stinson has been called up to the U.S. futsal and arena soccer national teams and has represented his country at the 2023 and 2025 World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cups.

Backstop Brian Orozco enjoyed a breakout 2024-25, going 8-3-0 across 22 appearances and 12 starts. At one point during the campaign, the 23-year-old ranked tied for seventh league-wide in game-winning goals (2) - a remarkable feat for a goalkeeper. Dual citizen Orozco has been called up to Guatemala's futsal national team and started for the U.S. at the recent WMF World Cup in Azerbaijan, battling alongside fellow Strykers standout Stinson.

After joining Empire from perennial title contender Kansas City Comets, Antonio De La Torre made significant progress in 2024-25, his second MASL campaign. In addition to tripling his previous regular season appearances (from 6 to 18) the 26-year-old recorded his first four goals and first assist in professional indoor soccer.

"We're extremely pleased to retain these key members of our squad," said Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi. "While Justin has been one of the best two-way players in the MASL, Antonio's work ethic and passion for the game are infectious, and Brian's development has been nothing short of impressive. These contract extensions reflect our belief in their abilities and the role we expect them to play in our long-term success."







