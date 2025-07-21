Marco Fabián, Indoor Soccer's Biggest Star, Re-Signs with Empire

July 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed Marco Fabián to a new contract that will keep the Mexican legend with the Southern California-based club through the 2026-27 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. Retaining the former co-Golden Boot winner marks a signal of intent by the Strykers, who last season boasted an exciting, attack-minded style and reached the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Fabián, a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran and 2012 Olympic gold medalist with 43 caps for El Tri, originally joined Empire early in the 2023-24 campaign as part of a landmark move for the MASL and the sport. The Chivas de Guadalajara icon, who has also lifted Germany's domestic cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and featured in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Philadelphia Union as well as with three more Mexican first division teams (Cruz Azul, Juárez, Mazatlán), quickly cemented his status as one of the MASL's elite attackers.

"I'm thrilled to keep writing this story with the Strykers and with our fans," said indoor soccer's biggest star via a written statement. "From the day I first arrived, I felt the passion and the belief from everyone at this club. I want to help take the team where it belongs - to the top - and create something special for this community and for all the amazing people who support us. I believe in the vision we're building, and I'm ready to fight for our goals every time I step on the field."

After coming on board in early December 2023, the highly decorated veteran took the league by storm, as he shared the 2023-24 Golden Boot with Kansas City's Zach Reget (35 goals each), earning Elite Six and Newcomer of the Year honors in the process. Fabián also tied for first in the MASL in power play goals (6), for fifth in points per game (2.2) and for sixth in total attacking points (47).

The midfielder with the powerful right foot followed up in 2024-25 with another excellent showing, landing on the MASL Second Team after finishing eighth league-wide in both points (41) and goals (25), tied for sixth in points per game (2.0), and second on his team in assists (16). He was selected for the 2025 All-Star Game alongside fellow Empire ace Justin Stinson, with whom he forms a lethal attacking duo.

Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi, the reigning MASL Coach of the Year, praised Fabián's impact and leadership.

"Marco's presence, experience and winning mentality are huge for us," said the Englishman. "In addition, he can change games with his explosiveness and with one of the hardest shots I've ever come across. His quality is integral on the field, but equally important is the way he connects with the locker room and our fans. Keeping Marco here shows everyone the direction we're moving in. He's a key piece of our future, and I can't wait to see how far we can go together."







