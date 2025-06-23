Loma Linda University Children's Health, Verizon Present: Empire's Summer of Youth Camps & Clinics

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced that Loma Linda University Children's Health and Verizon are kicking off their strategic marketing partnerships with the club by acting as presenting sponsors of the Strykers' summer of youth camps and clinics, which commenced on Monday, June 9. The series of events will culminate in a free multi-day camp to be held simultaneously in three separate cities and scheduled to run from late July to early August.

Over the course of the coming weeks, the Strykers will put their professional coaches and players to work so local youth around the Inland Empire can improve their soccer skills and have lots of fun in the process. From July 28 to August 1, Empire will give back to the community by way of the largest free soccer camp in all of Southern California. The ambitious operation, which will take place in Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, aims to reach 2,000 kids, who can expect top-notch instruction along with exciting giveaways.

Loma Linda University Children's Health recently entered into a landmark strategic alliance with the Empire Strykers that will see the renowned academic medical center feature prominently as the MASL club's jersey sponsor, host a special night for a home game during the upcoming season, invite players to offer encouragement to patients at its hospitals, and help the Strykers put on various community events focused on health and wellness.

Verizon recently ventured into pro indoor soccer with its sponsorship of the 2025 MASL playoffs and final series, underscoring its commitment to keeping communities connected during moments that matter most. By partnering with the Strykers, the company signals its intent to become even more actively involved at the local and grassroots level.

"At Verizon, we're an active part of the communities we serve," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. "We understand that soccer is more than a game - it's a unifying force. That's why we are proud to partner with the Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League and invest in the next generation with unforgettable experiences for families and young athletes. We are excited to see the energy, passion and connection this partnership will bring to the field and beyond."

The sentiment was echoed by Strykers Managing Partner Jeff Burum.

"We're thrilled to be adding two partners of such stature and integrity," offered Burum. "In our conversations with Loma Linda University Children's Health and Verizon, it has become abundantly clear that both care deeply about empowering families and uplifting the local community. Given they share these deeply held values in common with us, combining forces seemed like the natural choice. We can't wait to see the positive impact we will make together."







