Strykers Announce Major Partnership with Loma Linda University Health

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced a landmark partnership with Loma Linda University Health, one of the most respected academic medical centers in the country. Starting immediately, the four-year agreement makes Loma Linda University Health not only a major sponsor - to feature prominently on all of the club's official match jerseys - but also a central figure in Empire's wide-reaching community engagement efforts.

The new partnership will focus on collaborative health and wellness initiatives designed to uplift families across the Inland Empire, with a strong emphasis on children and youth development. Built around Loma Linda University/Children's Health's motto - to make man whole - the alliance will blend community service, in-stadium experiences and educational programming with the fast-paced energy of professional indoor soccer.

"This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to the health and vitality of our community," said the CEO of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals, Anthony Hilliard, MD. "By teaming up with the Empire Strykers, we're not only supporting the growth of indoor sports but also championing a healthier future through movement, teamwork and connection. It aligns seamlessly with our healing mission, and we're proud to rally behind a cause that brings people together, promotes wellness and inspires the next generation."

A key highlight of the partnership will be a series of youth camps held at the Loma Linda University Drayson Center Super Field, where Strykers players and coaches will help promote physical activity, teamwork and healthy lifestyles among local kids. These events are designed to spark joy, build skills and provide lasting inspiration through the game of soccer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Loma Linda University Health into the Strykers family," said the Empire Strykers' managing partner, Jeff Burum. "This relationship is about more than sports and healthcare - it's about building a stronger community. Together, we're creating new opportunities for education, wellness and entertainment that help make the Empire a better place to live and grow."

As part of the agreement, the Strykers will host an annual Loma Linda University Health Employee Night with special in-game activations, community messages and co-branded fan experiences. Plans are also underway for collaborative media campaigns, hospital visits by players, and themed matchday events designed to raise awareness around health topics that matter most to local families.

The partnership places a strong focus on Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and its mission to serve the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community. The Strykers and Loma Linda University Children's Health will work together to spotlight pediatric care efforts, support healing through play, and bring uplifting experiences to children and families receiving care.

In addition to a shared focus on community engagement, the partnership emphasizes investment in people - celebrating excellence and service through joint recognition programs and professional development efforts. From training young professionals in medical and hospitality fields to creating vibrant job pathways across the region, both organizations are committed to shaping a brighter future for the Inland Empire.

"This partnership just makes sense," added Burum. "We both believe in the power of people and the importance of community. It's about working together to support the next generation, recognize hard work and create real impact."

