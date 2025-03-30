Wave Close out Season with Huge Win over Ambush

Milwaukee, WI - The St. Louis Ambush entered the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Sunday, hoping to punch their tickets to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs after riding a 5 game win streak that would see the Ambush defeat the Wave twice in previous meetings in St Charles, Missouri. The Wave however, were hoping to play the role of spoilers, as a Wave victory, coupled with a Tacoma Stars victory would spoil the party for the Ambush. A 10-5 victory for the Wave, would send the home crowd happy, with the focus shifting towards the playoffs.

Milwaukee would strike first, through captain Ian Bennett, assisted by Alex Sanchez, for what would be his first of four goals in the game. A Will Eskay tally late in the first quarter would equalize for the Ambush.

Franck Tayou would regain the advantage for the Wave a mere 8 seconds later, assisted by Breno Oliviera. Ian Bennett would add to Milwaukee's advantage at 3-1 with his second on the night, assisted by once again Alex Sanchez.

An unassisted Riley Urie goal cut the deficit to 3-2.

Milwaukee would go on a 4 goal run compliments of Javi Steinwascher (Cesar Correa), Ricardo Carvalho (Breno Oliviera), Alex Sanchez, and Ian Bennett who would record a hat trick up to this point scoring at the stroke of halftime with 00.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Milwaukee would take a 7-2 advantage going into the break.

The halftime festivities began with the retiring of Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero's number 21, with players, staff, former players, and family members all in attendance to witness the event.

"It's an honor, I'm extremely humbled to be recognized by the wave of organization, so a magical night all the way around for me and my family." Exclaimed Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

The second half would see Will Eskay add his second of the night to reduce Milwaukee's lead to 7-3. Back to back goals for the Wave through Alex Sanchez (Ian Bennett), Ian Bennett (Mario Alvarez) who would score his 4 goal and 1 assist on the evening.

A 9-3 advantage for the Wave would be once again reduced when Will Eskay registered his third goal on the evening.

Goals by Breno Oliveira (Max Ludwig) and JT Thomas of the Ambush would round out the scoring for the night giving the Wave the 10-5 victory.

"I thought our guys had a great first half. The energy was great, the execution was great. I think we were up Seven to Two at the point. As far as the second half goes, a little bit slower, but, you know, St. Louis was playing for a playoff spot and nothing is guaranteed yet for them. (At the time of this interview) They (Ambush) played a tough second half, but not enough to stop our guys. I am really proud of the performance tonight." Stated Head Coach Oliviero."

Ian Bennett, finished his night with 4 goals and 1 assist.

"We wanted to make sure we had the series against them. St. Louis came out on Friday and they played really well and obviously we had some young guys in there, but they showed some some good life, and we knew on Sunday we had to come and bring it and I was just feeling good. I was rested so there was no excuse. It was a big day for Giuls, so we had to make sure we would show up, so and I think we did it and we're ready to go to the playoffs. It's going to be interesting but it's also going to be exciting."

Bennett reflecting on the evening, and now focusing h the playoffs.

With tonight's result, coupled with a Blast victory over the Comets, the Wave have secured the 5th seed, while the Comets have secured the 4th.

An opportunity for the Wave to avenge their Eastern Conference Finals defeat at the hands of the Comets dating back to last season.

The team will take the week to prepare for the Rob Newman Cup Playoffs in Oceanside California on Saturday April 5th. Time yet to be determined.

