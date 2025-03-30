Sidekicks Battle in Season Finale But Fall to Strykers

March 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks concluded their season on Saturday night, facing the Empire Strykers in their final match of the year.

The game remained scoreless for most of the first quarter until the Strykers broke the deadlock 12 minutes in with a goal from Justin Stinson. Both teams struggled to find the net in the second quarter until the 11th minute, when Nestor Hernandez scored the equalizer for the Sidekicks. However, the Strykers quickly regained the lead just two minutes later with a goal from Antonio De La Torre. In the final 30 seconds of the half, Leonardo Espinoza extended Empire's lead, sending the teams into halftime with the Sidekicks trailing 3-1.

The Strykers carried their momentum into the third quarter, adding two goals less than a minute apart from Jorge DeLeon and Abdul Mansaray. In the final 30 seconds of the quarter, DeLeon struck again, extending Empire's lead to 6-1.

In the fourth quarter, the Sidekicks made a goalkeeper switch, bringing in Juan Gamboa for Parker Lackland. However, the Strykers continued their offensive push, with Leonardo Espinoza scoring early and Randy Martinez adding another goal four minutes later.

Six minutes into the quarter, the Sidekicks broke the Strykers' streak with a goal from Flavio Guzman. Three minutes later, Justin Stinson responded, making it 9-2. The Sidekicks fought back with three consecutive goals from Moises Hernandez, Rafael Rodriguez, and Felipe De Sousa. However, the Strykers regained control as Alex Bradley and Mounir Alami extended their lead. Joaquin Rivas added one final goal for the Sidekicks, but the game ended with an 11-6 victory for the Strykers.

Despite the tough result, the Dallas Sidekicks would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to our incredible fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. We can't wait to see you all back in the stands. Thank you for being a part of the Dallas Sidekicks family.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.