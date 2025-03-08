Sidekicks Secure Victory Over Outlaws, Win 9-6

March 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Mesquite, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Texas Outlaws on Saturday night in their fifth meeting of the season, with the series tied 2-2 heading into the matchup.

The Sidekicks struck first, as Felipe De Sousa found the back of the net just five minutes into the opening quarter. Moments later, David Balyeat extended the lead, giving Dallas an early advantage. The Sidekicks maintained control through the first quarter despite the Outlaws outshooting the Sidekicks 11-8.

In the second quarter, the Outlaws responded five minutes in with a goal from Daniel Torrealba, cutting the deficit to one. However, Sidekicks midfielder Flavio Guzman quickly answered with a goal of his own just two minutes later. At the 10-minute mark, Texas closed the gap again with a goal by Heritage Davies, ending the half 3-2 in favor of the Sidekicks.

The Outlaws came out of the break with intensity, tying the game just 37 seconds into the third quarter with a goal from Steven Chavez. The Sidekicks quickly answered as Moises Hernandez found the back of the net two minutes later to regain the lead. Texas responded once again with a goal from Steven Gonzales, but the Sidekicks broke the deadlock with three unanswered goals from David Texeira, Joaquin Rivas, and Jamie Lovegrove, giving them a 7-4 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Texas continued to battle, starting the fourth quarter with goals from Gonzales and Tyler Bagley to cut the deficit to one. In the closing minutes, the Outlaws pulled their goalkeeper in favor of a sixth attacker, but the Sidekicks capitalized on the empty net with goals from Lovegrove and DaSean Bennett, sealing the 9-6 victory.

