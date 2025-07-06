Gordon Jago Passes Away
July 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks News Release
It is with heavy hearts that we honor the passing of a true legend - Gordon Jago.
A pillar of the Dallas Sidekicks and a giant in the world of indoor soccer, Gordon's influence on the game reached far beyond the pitch. As a coach, broadcaster, mentor, and friend, he helped shape not just a team, but a community.
His legacy is one of passion, leadership, and an unwavering love for the beautiful game. Thank you, Gordon, for everything you've given to Dallas and to soccer fans around the world. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
