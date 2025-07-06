Gordon Jago Passes Away

Sports stats

MASL Dallas Sidekicks

Gordon Jago Passes Away

July 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks News Release


It is with heavy hearts that we honor the passing of a true legend - Gordon Jago.

A pillar of the Dallas Sidekicks and a giant in the world of indoor soccer, Gordon's influence on the game reached far beyond the pitch. As a coach, broadcaster, mentor, and friend, he helped shape not just a team, but a community.

His legacy is one of passion, leadership, and an unwavering love for the beautiful game. Thank you, Gordon, for everything you've given to Dallas and to soccer fans around the world. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

#GordonJago #DallasSidekicks #Legend #RestInPeace

Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics



Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Dallas Sidekicks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central