Sidekicks Fall to Stars on Monday Night

March 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks hosted the Tacoma Stars for the first time this season on Monday night as both teams look to gain momentum in the race for the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

The Tacoma Stars took an early lead, opening the scoring just one minute into the first quarter with a goal from Yahir Romero. Five minutes later, Román Torres extended the Stars' advantage, followed by a goal from Micheal Ramos six minutes later, closing the first quarter with Tacoma leading 3-0.

Early in the second quarter, Tyler John found the back of the net, further widening the Stars' lead. Just 30 seconds later, the Sidekicks responded, getting on the board with a goal from Jamie Lovegrove. Dallas maintained a strong defensive effort but conceded another goal at the 11:17 mark when Jamael Cox scored for Tacoma. Less than a minute later, the Sidekicks struck back with a goal from Felipe De Sousa, bringing the score to 7-2 at the end of the half.

The Stars maintained their momentum, striking early once again as Alex Caceres found the back of the net to open the third quarter. Shortly after, Willie Spur added another goal, further extending Tacoma's lead. Eight minutes into the quarter, Felipe De Sousa responded for the Sidekicks, cutting the deficit to 7-3. However, the Stars answered late in the quarter with a goal from Nani Mendoza, closing out the third with an 8-3 advantage.

For the first time in the match, the Sidekicks opened the scoring in a quarter, as Bradlee Baladez found the back of the net early in the fourth. However, the Stars responded late, netting two goals, including a sixth-attacker strike from Fellipe Souza and another from Tyler John. Just 22 seconds later, Felipe Silva added a goal for the Sidekicks, but it wasn't enough to close the gap, as the game concluded with a 10-5 victory for the Stars.

The Sidekicks are back at home next Saturday, March 15 for St. Patrick's Saturday, facing the Outlaws for the final time this season. The season series currently stands at 3-2 in favor of the Sidekicks. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

