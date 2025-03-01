Salvadoran National Team Player Among Sidekicks' New Signings

March 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have strengthened their roster with the additions of Salvadoran National Team player, Joaquin Rivas, and MASL veterans, Flavio Guzman and Felipe De Sousa. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Rivas is a native of Santa Ana, El Salvador, but was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. He began his professional career in 2015 with the Sacramento Republic and has since played for Tulsa FC, St. Louis FC, Miami FC, and El Paso Locomotive in the USL. Over the course of his outdoor career, Rivas has tallied over 45 goals and 16 assists.

On the international stage, Rivas debuted for the El Salvador National Team in November 2018. He has since earned over 30 caps, contributing four goals and three assists.

Flavio Guzman returns to the Sidekicks after concluding last season with the San Diego Sockers. Entering his third MASL season, Guzman has played in 31 games, recording 19 goals and 11 assists.

Felipe De Sousa also rejoins the Sidekicks after missing the 2023-2024 season. In his MASL career, De Sousa has played 44 matches for the Sidekicks, amassing 35 goals and six assists.

The Sidekicks have their next home game tonight, Saturday, March 1 as they face the Chihuahua Savage. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

