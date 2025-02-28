Sidekicks Announce Roster Moves Ahead of March Games

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks announced today that they have negotiated trade agreements with the San Diego Sockers, St. Louis Ambush, and Tacoma Stars at the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) trade deadline.

Dallas has agreed to terms with San Diego on a deal that will send defender Kristian Quintana to join the Sockers in exchange for cash considerations.

2024-2025 was Quintana's ninth season with Dallas. In his 15 appearances this season, he recorded 25 blocked opponent shots along with two goals and one assist. Quintana was loaned to the Chihuahua Savage in March of 2024 where he played a key role in helping the Savage secure the 2024 Ron Newman Cup.

The Sidekicks have agreed to trade midfielder Colin O'Keefe to the St. Louis Ambush for cash considerations.

2024-2025 was O'Keefe's second season with the Sidekicks. He was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2023 MASL Pro Player Combine and has appeared in all 40 games with the Sidekicks since his initial signing. In his 17 appearances this season, he tallied six goals, six assists, and 11 blocked opponent shots.

Dallas has come to a trade agreement with Tacoma that will send midfielder Yahir Romeo to join the Stars in exchange for cash considerations.

Romero signed with the Sidekicks in 2023 and joined his older brothers Oscar and Esai on the team. He logged nine goals and one assist in 17 games, including hat tricks in two consecutive games. In 17 appearances this 2024-2025 season, he recorded nine goals and 5 assists.

The Sidekicks look to move back into playoff contention, and they face the Chihuahua Savage this Saturday, March 1st at 7 PM CST at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

