Comets Set for Playoff Rematch against Utica City

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City celebrities and MASL stars will put on a show Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena as the Kansas City Comets (12-1-2) host Utica City FC (9-5-1) in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Comets hope to extend their seven-game winning streak, the team's longest since winning nine straight in the 2016-17 season under Goran Karadjov. They will have to do so without their leading scorer, Rian Marques, who will be sidelined through injury.

The Comets will look to Zach Reget to continue his return to goalscoring form, exemplified by a hat trick last week against Harrisburg. Reget has now scored eight goals in his last eight games.

The big mid-week Comets news was the trade to acquire defender Stefan Mijatovic. The MASL veteran joins the league's best defense led by MASL's leading shot-blocker and Defender of the Week Chad Vandegriffe.

While the power play and restarts haven't been a bright spot, the Comets have excelled on the penalty kill. They have allowed just one power play goal, facing 12 total.

The Comets are coming from a doubleheader sweep of the Harrisburg Heat. Now, the Comets prepare for a more difficult doubleheader; following Saturday's game, they will travel for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Milwaukee Wave.

Every point is valuable as the Comets aim for the top-seed in the playoffs, currently second in the standings. A two-win weekend would likely bring the Comets within two points of the league-leading Chihuahua Savage.

On the injury front, the Comets will be without Lucas Sousa (knee), Rian Marques (thigh) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury). Chad Vandegriffe (foot) and Chris Anderaos (hip) are both probable.

While losing the regular season series 2-1 last year against Utica City, the Comets got their playoff revenge with a 2-0 sweep in the Conference Semifinals. They are looking for their fourth consecutive win against UCFC on Saturday in their only meeting in KC this season. They will meet again in Utica on March 28.

The Opponent

Hewerton Moreira leads Utica City FC in his third year at the helm, helping them into the playoffs his first two years. They sit in fifth place entering this week, two points out of fourth, but just a single point clear of seventh-place Milwaukee.

While leading scorer Kelvin Oliveira, who averages 3.5 points per game, will not play on Saturday, Utica City has brought in a defensive reinforcement. Like the Comets, Utica also made a move before the trade deadline with the addition of Wil Nyamsi from the St. Louis Ambush.

UCFC made another move on deadline day, trading forward Issak Somow to the Empire Strykers. UCFC will also be without Oliveira (lower) and Nate Bourdeau (lower) while Logan Roberts (upper) is doubtful.

Utica will be coming from a game Friday night in St. Louis. UCFC enters this week from a doubleheader split with the Chihuahua Savage, losing 19-6 last Saturday before rebounding for a 10-6 win on Sunday.

Utica City will look towards Sergio Pinal and Nilton de Andrade for scoring support. The duo have combined for 26 goals and hope to improve on the power play, scoring just once in 13 opportunities.

After Saturday's game against Utica City and Sunday's visit to Milwaukee, the Comets visit Mexico to play the Chihuahua Savage on March 7.

Celebrity Game

The halftime entertainment on Saturday will feature local stars of Kansas City in the annual Celebrity Game. Team Vasos faces off against Team Lux in a first-ever matchup between the two sides. See the full rosters below.

TEAM VASOS Organization

Hartzell Gray KC Morning Show

Shawn Edwards Fox 4

Bill Althaus Grain Valley News

Fred Liggett Link 2 Lee's Summit

Dave Borchardt KC Current

Nick Rich Pioneers esports

Philip Thompson Chef

Hector Solorio La Barra KC

Rob Collins Fox 4

Dave D'Marko Fox 4

Morgan Mobley KMBC 9

Danielle Jones KC NASA Lady

Daniela Leon KSHB 41

Kyle Allen KC Boys

Stephen Lomas AlixandStephenShow/KC Boys/Squid Game

Nick Vasos Fox 4

TEAM LUX Organization

Jamie Weiss KMBC 9

Marcus Officer Fox 4

Jordan Gallant KC Fashion

Ivani Bing Power 105.1/KCTV5

Cody Bradley KC Soccer Journal

Nate Houser Comets/Attack/Baker

Bill Hurrelbrink KCTV5

Joey Cool Strange Music

Chase Higginz KC Boys

The Royal Chief Recording Artist

Jillian Carroll Letrinko KC Current broadcast/Podcast host

Sean McDowell Fox 4

Matt "Sparks" Sparker 101 the Fox

Misti Mundae 90.9 The Bridge

Lux St. Lou 101 the Fox

